Research studies,
Practitioner case studies,
Researcher OEPIs.
All contributions are published as pre-prints, allowing the author to determine when to publish and retain full intellectual property rights to publish their work elsewhere. This allows you to collaborate and receive feedback from our community before publishing elsewhere or have a permanent, citable DOI for your work in our journal.
The Cuvette accepts general contributions on a rolling acceptance basis. Scholars interested in publishing their work are encouraged to adhere to the guidelines to ensure a smooth publication process.
Every season, The Cuvette releases a call for papers centered around a specific, highlighted topic. Contributors aiming to respond to these calls should explicitly acknowledge the specific call within their abstract.
A dedicated submission link will be provided for those who have been personally invited to contribute to The Cuvette. This streamlined process ensures that invited contributions are efficiently managed and processed.
While articles remain a cornerstone of academic communication, The Cuvette recognizes the vast potential of digital communication in today's age. We offer a platform for a wide range of media to disseminate innovations in science education:
Written Works: Articles, Literature Reviews, Commentaries, Poems, Short Stories
Visual Media: Infographics, Posters
Educational Resources: Books, Courses, Curricular Materials, Presentation Slides
Interactive Content: Panel Discussions, Podcasts, Talks
Note: Every contribution published with The Cuvette is permanently archived and assigned a citable DOI for academic referencing.
Highlighted Contribution Categories:
We've identified several contribution types that resonate deeply with our community:
Implementation: Sharing applications of existing contributions in unique contexts.
Action: Scholar-led investigations where the researcher plays a role in the observed phenomena.
Explanative: Deep dives into causality, often building upon exploratory or foundational works.
Evaluative: Assessments of the outcomes from changes in various educational aspects.
Negative/Null: Valuable insights from results that challenge or negate initial hypotheses.
Replicative: Reapplications of existing works in different settings or contexts.
Aggregative: Comprehensive reviews, meta-analyses, or syntheses of previously published contributions.
At The Cuvette, we've chosen a community review model over traditional peer review. This innovative approach offers several advantages:
Immediate Publication: Once your work meets our quality control standards, it's published instantly with a citable DOI.
Retain Your Rights: You maintain full intellectual property rights to your work.
Dynamic Feedback: Receive ongoing feedback from the broader Cuvette community. This continuous dialogue enriches your work and contributes to our collective knowledge.
Flexibility: You can edit and republish your work based on the feedback, promoting a collaborative and inclusive scholarly environment.
Your contribution undergoes a community review process:
Quality Control: Adherence to our Quality Control Rubric is essential to maintaining high standards for the community.
Community Feedback: Post-publication, authors receive reviews and comments from the community.
Update & Republish: Authors can update their manuscripts based on feedback.
Upholding Standards: We align with standards set by COPE, DOAJ, OASPA, and WAME, ensuring transparency and best practices in academic publishing.
The title should be in Sentence Case.
Description (in the header) must be ≤280 characters, clearly stating the outcome and alignment with educational goals.
Include authors' ORCIDs, departments, and affiliations.
List author contributions or roles.
Use a logical organizational pattern or The Cuvette's Journal Template, which organizes content under Introduction, Outcomes, Evidence, Practice, Innovation, & Conclusion.
Include permalinks (DOIs) for cited works and inline citation counts.
Ensure clarity in accessing any data presented that meets the Research Data Policy.
Data files provided should match the descriptions in the contribution.
No personally identifiable or sensitive information about participants should be accessible.
Provide an appropriate Data Availability Statement (DAS) if applicable. Refer to the "policies" tab under Research Data Policy for statement examples.
Ensure ethical data production and acknowledge overseers (e.g., IRB).
Ensure that categories and analyses reflecting socially constructed norms are inclusive and do not perpetuate exclusion or supremacy.
The Cuvette mandates data sharing for research data, offering peer review and citable DOI. Adherence to the data-sharing policy is crucial, and publication decisions may be influenced by compliance with this policy. See the "policies" tab for exceptions and more details.
Data Availability Statements must be provided, detailing where the research data can be found. They should follow one of the provided examples or a combination if necessary.
The work should be relevant to supporting educators in advancing science education, actionable in classrooms, and written with respect for the communities represented.