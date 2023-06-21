Writing practically-relevant education research: Template, format, and guidelines

Introduction

Education research is conducted to gain insight into how we can improve student learning outcomes. However, articles can be presented in a way that makes it difficult for educators to apply the findings practically in their classrooms. This has led to a researcher-practitioner gap, where educators feel that research findings are not relevant to their teaching practice.[1][2][3] In response, there is a growing need for research that is presented in a way that is more accessible and relevant to educators.

Here, we introduce a novel research article template that is specifically designed for educators to present their research findings in a practically-relevant manner. Departing from the traditional IMRaD format, this template employs the OEPI (outcomes, evidence, practice, and innovation) framework.

This framework is grounded in the belief that research should be conducted to improve student outcomes and should be presented in a way that is useful and accessible to educators. By providing a practical template focused on outcomes and evidence, educators can more easily understand how to apply research findings in their teaching practice, leading to more impactful and relevant research in the field of education.

Template Overview

Departing from the traditional IMRaD format, this template employs the OEPI (outcomes, evidence, practice, and innovation) framework to structure contributions. By focusing on outcomes that matter to educators, providing evidence of practical effectiveness, outlining best practices, & presenting innovative approaches, leaders in science education can communicate their work in a way that resonates with practitioners and drives positive change in the classroom.

Introduction

Briefly introduce the topic and purpose of the contribution.

Outcomes

Clearly state the outcomes of the work & how they align with educational goals or objectives.

Evidence

Provide evidence to support the outcomes.

Describe the methodology, theoretical frameworks used to structure the work, & data analysis methods used to acquire this evidence.

Practice

Discuss how the findings can be applied in educational practice.

Provide practical examples of how teachers can implement the outcomes in their teaching methods.

Innovation

Discuss any innovative approaches or ideas that emerged from the work.

Provide recommendations for future work in this area.

Conclusion

Summarize the outcomes and their practical implications for educators

Emphasize the importance of bridging the researcher-practitioner divide through relevant and practical research.

Practice-Focused Guidelines

Ten ways leaders in science education can write contributions that help to bridge the researcher-practitioner divide:

Use clear and concise language: Scholars can make their work more accessible to practitioners by writing in clear and concise language that is easy to understand. Use short sentences & simple vocabulary.

Avoid jargon & technical terms whenever possible.

Use active voice to make writing more accessible. Provide practical recommendations for practitioners: Researchers can focus their studies on practical questions relevant to practitioners, such as improving student engagement or reducing dropout rates. Offer specific strategies or interventions that can be implemented in the classroom.

Provide step-by-step instructions for using new technologies or teaching methods.

Offer practical tips for adapting findings to different contexts. Collaborate with practitioners: Scholars can work with practitioners to co-create studies relevant to real-world problems & can be applied in practice. Invite practitioners to participate in studies as co-authors or advisors.

Conduct work in collaboration with schools or other educational organizations.

Seek input & feedback from practitioners throughout. Use real-world examples and case studies: Incorporating real-world examples & case studies can help practitioners understand how findings can be applied. Scholars can conduct action research in collaboration with practitioners to identify and address real-world problems in education.

Include classroom activities or lessons illustrating the findings.

Use case studies to highlight successful implementations of evidence-based practices.

Explain how the work can be applied in different contexts or settings. Present findings in a clear and accessible format: Use graphs or charts to display data visually.

Summarize critical findings in bullet points or tables.

Use headings & subheadings to organize information, making it easier to read. Provide context for findings: Explain the theoretical framework or methodology used in the study.

Discuss the implications of the findings for different stakeholders.

Provide background information on the educational context or policy landscape. Engage with practitioner perspectives: Include quotes or anecdotes from practitioners to illustrate key points.

Acknowledge & address common challenges or concerns raised by practitioners.

Use focus groups or interviews to gather practitioner feedback on findings. Address practical limitations: Acknowledge limitations of the study, such as sample size or generalizability.

Discuss practical challenges to implementing evidence-based practices in the classroom.

Address potential biases in the study & how they were mitigated. Use multiple modes of dissemination: Scholars can host webinars or other online events to share their findings with practitioners and discuss how to apply them in practice. Scholars can also use social media to share their findings with practitioners and discuss how to apply them in practice. Present findings to practitioners at conferences or professional development events.

Create infographics or other visual representations of findings for social media or online platforms. Foster ongoing dialogue between researchers and practitioners: Establish partnerships between researchers & practitioners for ongoing work or professional development.

Create opportunities for practitioners to provide feedback & input on future directions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the research article template introduced provides a practical tool for educators to present their research findings in a way that is relevant and accessible to practitioners. By departing from the traditional IMRaD format and using the OEPI framework, the template highlights the importance of outcomes, evidence, practice, and innovation in education research. To effectively bridge the researcher-practitioner gap, researchers can use clear and concise language that is accessible to both researchers and practitioners. Additionally, providing practical implications for practitioners and policymakers, avoiding jargon and technical language, and using examples and case studies to illustrate key points can enhance the practical relevance of education research. We hope that using this template will lead to further practically relevant and academically rigorous research, ultimately improving the education outcomes for all learners.