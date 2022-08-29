How do I add authors or edit the by-line?

Navigate to your draft on PubPub and find the “Sign-Up” link at the top-right of the webpage. Once you register for PubPub, email an administrator at [email protected] to ensure you are added as an editing author of the paper.

Bonus! You can now create papers for any journal in the PubPub community or use the editing platform to draft any manuscript you like!