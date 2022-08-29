Navigate to your draft on PubPub and find the “Sign-Up” link at the top-right of the webpage. Once you register for PubPub, email an administrator at [email protected] to ensure you are added as an editing author of the paper.
Bonus! You can now create papers for any journal in the PubPub community or use the editing platform to draft any manuscript you like!
In the toolbar presented when editing your draft in PubPub, click the “fx” symbol. A red text box labeled “(empty)” should appear. You can click this text to reveal two dollar signs ($). Within these dollar signs is where you can type in your LaTeX equation.
For example, typing
\frac{x}{y} results in:
PubPub has created a useful overview of using their publishing platform. Click here to access.