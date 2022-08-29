Subverting Toxic Academic Norms through Real-time Feedback on Manuscript Lines:

Initiating discussions on specific manuscript lines and offering feedback in live time not only subverts entrenched, exclusionary academic practices but also enriches the quality of scholarly discourse.

For science educators, this approach ensures that they are always at the forefront of knowledge, equipped with the most current and collaboratively-validated information along with several other benefits:

Democratizing Knowledge: Traditional academic reviews often occur behind closed doors with anonymous reviewers. This system can perpetuate power imbalances where a few gatekeepers decide what knowledge is "worthy." Discussing specific lines of a manuscript in real time opens the process to a broader community, democratizing the validation of knowledge. Providing Immediate Clarity: Addressing specific lines in real time immediately addresses misunderstandings or misconceptions. This instantaneous feedback prevents the perpetuation of misinterpretations, which is crucial for science educators who aim to provide accurate and precise information. Reducing Hierarchies: Live feedback mechanisms level the playing field. Instead of a hierarchical system where senior academics dominate the conversation, real-time discussions allow for contributions from all levels, from students to seasoned researchers. Encouraging Constructive Critique: A real-time system promotes a culture of constructive feedback. The immediacy of the response allows for a dialogue rather than a one-way flow of criticism, fostering a more supportive and collaborative academic environment. Promoting Continuous Learning: The field is constantly evolving for science educators. Real-time feedback ensures they are constantly updated with the latest findings, methodologies, or critiques, enhancing their teaching and research quality. Building a Collaborative Culture: Real-time discussions transform the review process from solitary to communal. This shift encourages collaboration, which is essential for interdisciplinary research and comprehensive science education. Empowering Early-Career Academics: Traditional peer review can intimidate early-career researchers. The transparency and immediacy of real-time feedback provide them a platform to voice their opinions, ask questions, and grow in confidence. Facilitating Inclusivity: Live discussions on manuscripts can be more inclusive, accommodating voices from diverse backgrounds, institutions, and geographies, which might otherwise be sidelined in traditional peer-review processes.