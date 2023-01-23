An Open-Access Pre-Print Server for Practice-Focused Advancements in Science Education

Mission

The Cuvette provides an open platform for researchers and educators to collaborate on practice-focused advancements in science education. Our mission is to bridge the gap between research and practical application by empowering contributors with full rights to their work.

Vision

Our vision is a future where valuable innovations in science education achieve widespread adoption through open access, transparent policies, and strong communities. We aim to supplant isolation with collaboration and allow science educators to share their work when they are ready.

As a result, we’ve developed and published a set of practices for academic publishing capable of subverting elusive, exclusive, and exploitative norms in academia with transparency, inclusivity, and community-centeredness [1] and a template to promote practitioner-centered writing in science education research.[2]

Why Publish with Us?

At The Cuvette, you retain full rights to your research. Our platform allows open collaboration during the writing process and post-publication feedback from the community. We provide an alternative to paywalls, opaque publishing practices, and restrictive policies.

Community

All authors can connect with fellow researchers and educators in Cuvette Empowered, our teaching cooperative. Here, you can collaborate on projects, receive feedback, and be part of a community driving progress in science education. We invite you to join us as we work together to bridge the gap between research and practice.

A Science Teaching Cooperative

Join Us

